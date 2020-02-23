CLARKTON — The search for a man accused of killing three and wounding a fourth in an early Sunday morning shooting didn’t last 24 hours.

Taurean Reshaul Johnson, a 36-year-old from Clarkton, surrendered to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday night.

Johnson is accused of killing 60-year-old Guy Lennon Barden Jr., 27-year-old Ronnie Lebert Kelly and 30-year-old Catrice Lacole Murchison after going into a Clarkton residence. Lawmen said Hazel Epps, 69, survived the shooting.

The county Sheriff’s Office said, via a news release, it learned about 1:30 a.m. of a shooting in the 70 block of Tina’s Lane. This is a cul-de-sac off N.C. 211, on the western side of town going toward Abbottsburg and Bladenboro.

Johnson’s charges are three counts of murder, and one charge of attempted murder.

He was jailed in Elizabethtown and was not given bail.

His first court appearance was scheduled for Monday.

Taurean Reshaul Johnson https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Taurean-Reshaul-Johnson-022520-1.jpg Taurean Reshaul Johnson https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Sheriff-6.jpg

Suspect surrendersto lawmen Sunday