ELIZABETHTOWN — Public schools will continue remote learning through the school year, and Bladen County leaders say they are making the adjustments.

Teachers may not be in the classrooms, but the innovation is ongoing and students are still receiving instruction.

“We are doing a hybrid of paper packets and assignments online,” said Elizabeth Cole, executive director at Emereau: Bladen Charter School.

The school, which serves grades kindergarten through eighth grade, has developed two strategies for students. Kindergarten through second grade is using ClassDojo, a school-focused social media styled platform, as well as Remind, to keep connected.

“Third through eighth grades are using Google Classroom,” she said.

Cole said her teachers are reaching out to students, making more personal calls, and are available more with longer hours.

“We are trying to make sure we focus on grace, and being flexible, even with due dates,” she said.

She also has some concerns that a segment of students have not been contacted.

“We have a small population that is not connected at all, and that does exist,” she said. “It is worrisome, and we don’t know their circumstances.

“We are being accessible and user friendly.”

Parents are also encouraged to use any free trials of learning materials as well, such as Khan or Prodigy games. They are also rolling out learning material packets two weeks at a time.

Teachers with Bladen County Schools are doing as much as they can for their students as well, said Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor. The governor’s decision to keep schools from doing in-person instruction was anticipated.

Taylor said they are working on taking in feedback and refining the process, including implementing changes in grading, as the school board recommends.

“Our biggest responsibility is explaining those choices and the ramifications of those decisions,” he said.

Taylor said that they hope to have a document out to parents and students in the next two weeks, and also have a decision about graduation options.

“Our goal is to hope for the best and plan for the worst,” he said. “We want to be able to hold graduation, but we don’t know how that’s going to happen.”

The governor won’t begin a three-phase reopening of the state until at least May 9, the day after his 30-day stay at home order is set to expire. And there’s no guarantee that date won’t be extended again.

The board and administration is going to be discussing options in the upcoming weeks, and making a plan for an alternative or traditional graduation.

“Most importantly I want them to be the same, for both schools,” he said of West Bladen and East Bladen high schools. “We are going to continue to work on this and define our options.”

