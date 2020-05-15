DUBLIN — On the evening Bladen Community College graduates would have crossed the stage, the school has announced part of its new plan for handling commencement exercises.

In a letter to students, President Dr. Amanda Lee offered congratulations and said the school will do a couple of things.

First, there will be a virtual ceremony, during which each graduate’s name is called, a photo can be shown, and a special quote or statement can be made from the graduate. The class is being emailed directions on how to get the photo and quote or statement included in the ceremony.

Diplomas will be mailed in a package to the graduates.

And thirdly, all of the Class of 2020 has been invited to cross the stage — in realistic, not virtual — next spring when the college graduates the Class of 2021.

“You are special to us and we are proud of you,” Lee wrote.

A date for the virtual ceremony was not immediately announced.

The college has been making adjustments due to the coronavirus since March. Staff continues to telework in most cases.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal