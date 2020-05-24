Coronavirus: More than 96 percent of North Carolinians yet to be tested; 94 cases in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — Two months after the first death and nearly three months after the first case was reported in North Carolina, more than 96 percent of the state is yet to be tested for the coronavirus.

Sunday’s report from the Department of Health and Human Services says 336,656 tests have been administered, with 23,222 testing positive for COVID-19. There have been 744 deaths, up seven from a day earlier, and 587 are hospitalized.

Less than 7 percent of those tested have been diagnosed positive. The number of cases in the state represents two-tenths of 1 percent of the estimated 10.5 million population, and the number killed is seven-one thousandths of 1 percent.

The number of cases in Bladen County, increased by two on Sunday to 94, represents three-tenths of 1 percent of an estimated 33,000 population. There have been two deaths and, through Saturday’s report from the county Health Department, 64 recoveries.

The first case in North Carolina was reported March 3, and the first death was March 25. Bladen County’s first case was reported April 1, and the first death May 6. The virus’ origin traces to Wuhan, China, in December.

In the DHHS postal breakdown, the ZIP code for Elizabethtown and White Lake has 20 cases. There have been 11 each in Tar Heel, Clarkton and Bladenboro, nine in White Oak, six in Council, four in East Arcadia, and one in Kelly. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented.

In adjacent counties, there have been 43 deaths and 1,988 cases. Cumberland has 14 deaths and 578 cases; Columbus has 21 deaths and 292 cases; Robeson has six deaths and 663 cases; Sampson has one death and 385 cases; and Pender has one death and 70 cases.

Congregate living settings have reported 468 deaths, up four from a day earlier. There have been 4,806 positive cases, up 59 from the previous report and a significant amount fewer after 198 over a two-day period. Outbreaks have been identified at 83 nursing homes, 36 residential care facilities, 18 correctional institutions and six other facilities. Of those, five are in Columbus, four in Robeson, three in Cumberland, and one in Pender.

The state defines an outbreak as two or more.

With 80 percent of hospitals reporting, the state reports availability of 77 percent of ventilators, 17 percent of intensive care unit beds, and 26 percent of hospital beds. Gowns remain a need in the category of personal protective equipment; all other items listed are at more than a 30-day supply.

While the number of deaths in congregate care settings is 62.9 percent, a separate metric shows urban areas account for about half of the deaths and cases.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 352 deaths and 11,124 cases, or 47.3 percent of the deaths and 47.9 percent of the cases.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 73 deaths and 3,231 positive cases, Rowan County has 25 deaths and 605 cases, Cabarrus County has 21 deaths and 429 cases, Union County has 16 deaths and 394 cases, and Gaston County has six deaths and 235 cases — a total of 141 deaths and 4,894 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 42 deaths and 1,262 cases, Wake County has 32 deaths and 1,448 cases, Orange County has 39 deaths and 302 cases, and Johnston County has 17 deaths and 330 cases — a total of 130 deaths and 3,342 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 52 deaths and 1,049 cases, Davidson County has 11 deaths and 352 cases, Forsyth County has nine deaths and 920 cases, and Randolph County has nine deaths and 567 cases — a total of 81 deaths and 2,888 cases.

Of the state’s total cases, 43 percent are ages 25-49 and 42 percent are ages 50 and over. Those 50 and up account for 96 percent of the deaths.

Fifty-one percent of the cases statewide are women. Men account for 52 percent of the deaths.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com., more than 1.6 million confirmed cases and over 97,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 347,000.

There are more than 5.3 million cases worldwide, with more than 340,000 deaths.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal