Off probation one day, arrested the next

ELIZABETHTOWN — A day after his release from parole, a Bladen County man has been arrested.

Tommy Lee Harmon, 36, of the 1700 block of Baldwin Branch Road, learned Friday there were outstanding warrants charging him with misdemeanor larceny and filed by the Bladenboro Police Department.

A release from the Sheriff’s Office says he learned this at the Bladen County Courthouse in downtown Elizabethtown, and took off running south through town. He was chased on foot, and eventually captured, by deputies from the Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Elizabethtown Police Department.

Lawmen caught him about two blocks away behind Taco Bell on Poplar Street.

Harmon faces charges of stolen goods, misdemeanor larceny and resisting a public officer. Bail was set at $2,000.