One dead after 100-mph chase, crash; drugs, weapons found in vehicle

CLARKTON — A Fayetteville man died overnight after crashing his vehicle into a tree, bringing an end to a chase by lawmen that eclipsed 100 mph.

Eric Jason Jones, 38, of the 600 block of Dashland Drive in Fayetteville, died at the scene, a release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says.

Inside the vehicle, lawmen discovered heroin, cocaine, marijuana and a stolen pistol. Four orders for his arrest, all for failure to appear, were also active against Jones; two were in Bladen County, two were in Cumberland County.

The release said Jones’ vehicle was observed doing 75 mph in a 35 mph zone of U.S. 701 Business in Clarkton. The pursuit led to U.S. 701, Mercer Mill Road and Lisbon Road. The crash happened in the 700 block of Lisbon Road. The car flipped “several times” and Jones was ejected, the release said.

The Sheriff’s Office requested the State Highway Patrol to conduct the investigation. Sheriff Jim McVicker said the crash could have been avoided, and expressed his sympathy to the family of Jones.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family,” he said.