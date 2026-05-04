NCHSAA baseball, softball playoffs set

The West Bladen baseball team received a first round bye in the N.C. High School Athletic Association playoffs announced Monday, May 4 while three other Bladen County teams will host opening round games scheduled Tuesday, May 5.

The top 48 ranked baseball and softball teams in the 2A and 3A classifications based on the Rating Percentage Index qualified for postseason. The 24-team East and West brackets were determined by the longitude of schools involved. The top eight seeds in each bracket receive a first round bye.

Master sports schedule | Standings

The state girls’ soccer playoffs are scheduled to begin Monday, May 11 with pairings announced Friday, May 8. Both Bladen County teams are expected to qualify.

The West Bladen baseball team (17-7) was seeded No. 5 in 3A East and will host a second round game set for Friday, May 8 against the winner between No. 12 Wake Prep and No. 21 Pasquotank County. The Knights finished third in the Southeastern Conference and had a nine-game win streak snapped Thursday, April 30 by South Brunswick.

The East Bladen baseball team (11-10) received the No. 11 seed in 2A East and are matched against Carolina Conference rival No. 22 West Columbus on Tuesday, May 5 at Russell Priest Field. The Eagles, who ended the season on a four-game win streak, beat West Columbus 11-6 and 3-2 during the season. The winner of the game will play at No. 6 American Leadership Academy Johnston in the second round.

The East Bladen softball team (8-12) is set to host No. 20 Union on Tuesday, May 5 in the 2A East playoffs. The 13th-seeded Eagles routed Union 16-1 and 17-6 in Carolina Conference games this season. The first-round winner advances to play at No. 4 East Carteret.

The West Bladen softball team (9-11) is seeded No. 16 in 3A East and earned a home game against No. 17 Greene Central on Tuesday, May 5 at 6 p.m. The winner will play at top-seeded Midway in the second round. The Knights lost their final four games of the regular season after winning their previous seven.

East Bladen will host the Carolina Conference girls’ soccer tournament semifinals Tuesday, May 5 and championship match Thursday, May 7. The first round was set to be played at the home of higher seeds Monday, May 4. No. 3 seed East Bladen was to host No. 6 East Columbus.

With a win, East Bladen would host the Hobbton-West Columbus winner Tuesday, May 5 at 5 p.m. followed by top-seeded North Duplin playing the Union/Lakewood winner. The title match is set for Thursday, May 7.