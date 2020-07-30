Isaias track still uncertain, but favored to ride along the coast from Florida to the Carolinas

EAST ARCADIA — The National Hurricane Center on Thursday at 5 p.m. updated its cone of probability for Tropical Storm Isaias, showing impact to Bladen County likely on Monday afternoon.

The arrival of tropical storm force winds is expected overnight Sunday into Monday. The path for the eye of the storm, expected to become a hurricane, is still unknown but is being shown to buffet the coast.

Thursday evening, Isaias was producing heavy rains, flash flooding and mudslides across Puerto Rico, the Demonican Republic, northern Haiti, Turks and Caicos, and the Bahamas. Hurricane conditions are expected in the Bahamas late Friday into Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said in a warning.

Isaias’ center is expected to be just off the southern Florida coast near Miami at about 2 p.m. Saturday, near Orlando about 24 hours later, and near the border of North and South Carolina at 2 p.m. Monday.

Forecasters say the storm remains capable of having a track as far west as the Florida panhandle, and as far east a hard turn to avoid landfall and only bring wind and rain to the Eastern Seaboard. Most track models are picking a path inbetween, skirting along the coast from Florida to the Carolinas with forecasters emphasizing more will be known after the storm potentially reorganizes beyond Hispaniola.

