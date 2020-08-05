Coronavirus: One death removed from county’s statistics

ELIZABETHTOWN — A death previously linked to Bladen County has been reassigned to another county in the coronavirus statistics of the state and county health agencies.

The Bladen County Health Department release confirmed the change Wednesday afternoon. Six fatalities have been recorded in the county. The latest report also says five people are hospitalized and 493 have recovered.

Five cases were added to the county total, pushing to 596 the total since the pandemic began.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 163 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 62 in Bladenboro; 58 in White Oak; 51 in East Arcadia; 50 in Clarkton; 39 in Tar Heel; 12 in Council; 10 in Kelly; and six in Dublin.

The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. Two deaths were in Bladenboro, and one each in Tar Heel and White Oak. Not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County are the third death June 25, and the sixth death in July.

North Carolina totals released Wednesday include:

• 2,050 deaths, up 50 from Tuesday. Seventeen were in congregate living settings.

• 129,288 cases, up 1,127.

• 1,167 hospitalized, up one.

• 1,873,668 tests, up 19,642.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 163 deaths and 8,517 cases. Cumberland has 50 deaths and 2,880 cases; Robeson has 51 deaths and 2,714 cases; Columbus has 46 deaths and 851 cases; Sampson has 13 deaths and 1,439 cases; and Pender has three deaths and 633 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,065 deaths and 12,027 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 172 nursing homes, 98 residential care facilities, 39 correctional institutions and 13 other facilities. Of those, five are in Sampson, four each in Robeson and Cumberland, and one each in Bladen, Pender and Columbus.

Cumberland also has two clusters and Bladen has one.

With 93 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 23 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 28 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, gloves are at a 72-day supply and all other categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.7 percent of the deaths (957) and 52.7 percent of the cases (68,128).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 218 deaths and 21,517 positive cases, Rowan County has 48 deaths and 2,072 cases, Cabarrus County has 47 deaths and 2,490 cases, Union County has 42 deaths and 2,930 cases, and Gaston County has 41 deaths and 3,124 cases — a total of 396 deaths and 32,133 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 137 deaths and 11,425 cases, Durham County has 78 deaths and 5,989 cases, Johnston County has 43 deaths and 3,135 cases, and Orange County has 45 deaths and 1,308 cases — a total of 303 deaths and 21,857 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 153 deaths and 5,335 cases, Forsyth County has 51 deaths and 5,028 cases, Randolph County has 36 deaths and 2,085 cases, and Davidson County has 18 deaths and 1,690 cases — a total of 258 deaths and 14,138 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 4.7 million confirmed cases and 157,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 2.8 million.

There are more than 18.6 million cases worldwide, with more than 702,000 deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.