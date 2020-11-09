Restaurant ratings: Latest inspection grades released

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department has released its latest inspection grades for restaurants, cafeterias, child care centers and assisted living facilities.
The following are those grades for restaurants:
• Melvins’, 99 percent, Elizabethtown, on Oct. 14.
• Fruitloka Lupitas, 98.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Oct. 23.
• Barefoot’s Sandwich Shoppe, 97.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Oct. 15.
• Minutenan Food Mart, 97 percent, Elizabethtown, on Oct. 14.
• Corner Cafe, 97 percent, Elizabethtown, on Oct. 27.
• Subway, 96.5 percent, Bladenboro, on Oct. 20.
• Kentucky Fried Chicken, 96 percent, Elizabethtown, on Oct. 21.
• Arby’s, 95.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Oct. 13.
• Dona Mary, 95.5 percent, Garland, on Oct. 30.
• Minuteman Food Mart, 95 percent, Clarkton, on Oct. 28.
• Subway, 94 percent, White Lake, on Oct. 1.
• Giorgio’s Pizza, 94 percent, Elizabethtown, on Oct. 26.
• Diamond Dave’s, 92.5 percent, Bladenboro, on Oct. 21.
• China Town, 91.5 percent, Bladenboro, on Oct. 2.
• Burger King, 90.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Oct. 13.
• Red’s Deli, 90 percent, White Lake, on Oct. 26.
• Fresh Foods Deli, 86.5 percent, Bladenboro, on Oct. 22.
The following are those grades for cafeterias:
• Plain View Primary, 99.5 percent, Tar Heel, on Oct. 29.
• Tar Heel Middle, 99 percent, Tar Heel, on Oct. 29.
• Bladen Lakes Primary, 98 percent, Elizabethtown, on Oct. 30.
The following are those grades for child care centers:
• Big Bird, Superior, Bladenboro, on Oct. 1.
• Early Bird, Provisional, Garland, on Oct. 2.
• Early Bird, Superior, Garland, on Oct. 8.
• Plain View Primary, Superior, Tar Heel, on Oct. 5.
• Richardson’s, Superior, Tar Heel, on Oct. 5.
• Childcare Network, Superior, Elizabethtown, on Oct. 6.
• Elizabethtown Primary, Superior, Elizabethtown, on Oct. 6.
• Growing Foot Prints, Superior, Elizabethtown, on Oct. 6.
• Little Hands, Superior, Elizabethtown, on Oct. 7.
• Bladen Lakes Primary, Superior, Elizabethtown, on Oct. 8.
• Bladenboro Primary, Superior, Bladenboro, on Oct. 9.
• EBC Afterschool Ministries, Superior, Elizabethtown, on Oct. 12.
• Dublin Primary, Superior, Dublin, on Oct. 12.
The following are those grades for assisted living facilities:
• Midlake Residential, Approved, Clarkton, on Oct. 14.