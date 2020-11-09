HARRELLS — Katie Johnson of Ivanhoe, ViviAnn Johnson of Elizabethtown, Cody Butler of Elizabethtown and Harrison DeVane of Elizabethtown were part of the homecoming court this year at Harrells Christian Academy.

Seniors Ann Holland Bell of Kenansville and Henry Moore of Clinton were crowned the queen and king, respectively.

Barber and Katie Johnson are seniors, and ViviAnn Johnson and DeVane are juniors.

The other members of the homecoming court were seniors Natalie Cline of Warsaw, Lexi Kornegay of Clinton, Grice Bell of Kenansville, Noah Tart of Clinton, and Devin Gardner of Magnolia; juniors Anna Edwards of Clinton, Kensley Blanchard of Rose Hill, Jack Barber of Wallace, and Ayden Fussell of Wallace; sophomores Amber Jones of Harrells, Jacob Barnes of Garland and Tadan Ivey of Wallace; and freshmen Georgia Pope of Clinton and Case Barber of Wallace.