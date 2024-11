ELIZABETHTOWN — Extreme Towing & Recovery Inc. has opened at 1282 Mercer Mill Road in Elizabethtown.

The business offers 24-hour towing recovery and roadside assistance in Bladen and surrounding counties. No job is too large or small, a release says. Flatbeds can haul equipment over long distances, and a large rotator wrecker can haul semi trucks, tractor-trailers, box trucks and farm equipment.

The phone number for more information is 910-645-2440.