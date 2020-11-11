Water main break repaired; boil water advisory in effect until lab results return

ELIZABETHTOWN — A water main that broke late Tuesday afternoon in Elizabethtown has been repaired, but a boil water advisory remains in effect until lab results are back confirming water is safe to drink.

The boil water notice is in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday for the Forest Hills and Greenwood sections of town. Residents should boil water at least 1 minute before consumption.

Town Manager Eddie Madden confirmed about 50 residences are affected.

Town offices are closed today for Veterans Day. To get more information, the town website is townofelizabethtownnc.org; the phone number for Town Hall is 910-862-2066.