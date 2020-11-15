Cape Fear Valley earns cancer accreditation

FAYETTEVILLE — Bladen County Hospital’s parent company has been accredited by the Commission on Cancer.

Cape Fear Valley Health’s distinction is for three years. The Commission on Cancer is a part of the American College of Surgeons.

Accreditation is voluntary and earned by meeting 34 standards, being subjected to evaluation every three years, and by maintaining levels of excellence in cancer care.

Cape Fear Valley Health offers cancer treatments through consultation among surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists, and other cancer specialists. The accreditation means patients “have access to information on clinical trials and new treatments, genetic counseling, and patient centered services including psycho-social support, a patient navigation process, and a survivorship care plan that documents the care each patient receives and seeks to improve cancer survivors’ quality of life,” a release says.

Cape Fear Valley maintains a cancer registry and contributes to the National Cancer Data Base.

