ELIZABETHTOWN — The first fatality in March, and since Feb. 25, has been recorded in Bladen County.

The state Department of Health and Human Services shared the news in its daily update Saturday. There was no report from the county Health Department.

Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 41 deaths, 2,979 cases and through Friday 2,868 recoveries. The postal ZIP code report for fatalities showed an increase of one for Clarkton.

Vaccination series are complete for 11 percent of the county and 9 percent of the state, DHHS says. In the county, there have been 3,585 people to get the two-shot vaccination series, and 5,878 have received the first dose. Statewide, there have been 938,869 people to complete the series and 1,568,467 to get the first shot.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,009 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 722 in Bladenboro; 397 in Clarkton; 330 in East Arcadia; 158 in White Oak; 154 in Tar Heel; 80 in Council; and 59 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Saturday’s totals from the state included:

• 11,502 deaths, up 56 from Friday’s noon report.

• 872,176 cases, up 2,027.

• 1,179 hospitalized, down 47.

• 10,494,762 tests, up 46,321.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 38 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 11 percent, 17-and-under has 14 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 24 of 40 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, three are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 13 percent and 25-49 has 3 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 792 deaths and 57,454 cases. Cumberland has 281 deaths and 24,477 cases; Robeson has 212 deaths and 15,332 cases; Columbus has 147 deaths and 5,931 cases; Sampson has 92 deaths and 6,942 cases; and Pender has 60 deaths and 4,772 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,158 deaths and 68,042 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 254 nursing homes, 178 residential care facilities, 78 correctional institutions and five other facilities. Of those, 14 are in Cumberland, nine in Robeson, six in Pender, and three each in Sampson and Columbus, and two in Bladen.

Cumberland and Robeson each have three clusters, and Columbus one.

With 95 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 24 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 27 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least three months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37.5 percent of the deaths (4,319) and 45.9 percent of the cases (400,686).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 881 deaths and 97,954 positive cases, Gaston County has 379 deaths and 23,974 cases, Rowan County has 290 deaths and 15,041 cases, Cabarrus County has 236 deaths and 18,727 cases, and Union County has 202 deaths and 21,023 cases — a total of 1,988 deaths and 176,378 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 550 deaths and 75,588 cases, Durham County has 208 deaths and 21,762 cases, Johnston County has 199 deaths and 18,214 cases, and Orange County has 95 deaths and 7,827 cases — a total of 1,052 deaths and 123,391 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 558 deaths and 40,451 cases, Forsyth County has 349 deaths and 32,220 cases, Randolph County has 205 deaths and 13,500 cases, and Davidson County has 167 deaths and 14,746 cases — a total of 1,279 deaths and 100,917 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 28.9 million confirmed cases and 524,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 11.1 million.

There have been more than 116.4 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.5 million deaths.

