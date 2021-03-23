DUBLIN — Bladen Community College is asking to be held harmless in regard to the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The college had deficits in enrollment and budget due to the coronavirus, President Dr. Amanda Lee told trustees Tuesday night during their regular meeting.

The college is receiving money through the American Recovery Act, the CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, and the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II authorized by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. The latter two are known commonly as HEERF I, and CRRSAA (HEERF II).

“We are being very careful with our spending and our commitments,” Lee said. “While we are in a sound financial place right now, we are cautious about the future.”

Lee said the college will consider shifting duties and responsibilities to meet the needs of the students.

• Academic Excellence Award: Hannah Wheeless. She’ll be recognized at the college, and be a candidate for the state award.

• Dallas Herring Achievement Award: Cecil Butler is the college’s nominee for the state award.

• Gov. Robert B. Scott Student Leadership Award: Michael Dunbar is the college’s nominee for the state award.

• Audit: The college received a clean audit from the state approving agency for maintenance of VA benefits and the GI Bill. Other audits completed are by the N.C. Department of Administration; the Office of Civil Rights, the full-time equivalency compliance audit; and the nursing aid audit.

Coming up is the visit by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

• Evaluation: Trustee Mary Andrews said the president’s evaluation will be done by trustees starting this week. The 37-question survey is due by the first week of May. The results will be shared in May.

