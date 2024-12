WHITE LAKE — Corneilus Lamar Autry was arrested and jailed on Friday by deputies with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, a release says.

A search warrant was executed at 115 McLean Road, about 2.4 miles north of the U.S. 701 intersection with N.C. 41. Among the things lawmen say they found were marijuana, methamphetamine and cash. The 48-year-old faces drug charges connected to each.

Bail was set at $125,000.