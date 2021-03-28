GARLAND — Reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the governor’s office for information that leads to arrest and conviction of a person who might be responsible for the disappearance of Judith Deavers Hyder.

Hyder disappeared on Dec. 7, 2015, from her home at 201 Oliver Lane. She was reported missing two days later, and lawmen believe she was the victim of a homicide, a release says. She was 53 when she went missing.

Anyone with information can contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.

According to Bladen Journal published reports when it happened, Hyder’s vehicle was recovered on Dec. 10 not far from her residence. How she might have been traveling was not known.

She was described as 5-foot-5 in height, about 200 pounds, was diabetic and without medication for several days, and was thought to be suffering from depression.

Searches were conducted in the Ammon area, including near her home and near where her vechile was found a couple of miles away.