Clarkton business debuts on Friday on Elm Street

CLARKTON — An indoor shopping suite with craftsmen and vendor booths opens Friday in Clarkton.

Traxx Chic Vintiques is the creation of Megan Thompson and Paul Watts II at the newly renovated 104 N. Elm St. There’s a grand opening at 10 a.m., and shopping continues until 6 p.m.

Days of regular operation will be Thursday through Sunday each weekend, going 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. the first three, and 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Traxx will be open this weekend.

In a release, Thompson and Watts say Traxx will offer antiques, collectibles, vintiques, furnishings, new clothing, jewelry items, and creations from local artisans.

Vendors seeking space can contact the owners at 910-876-3125.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.