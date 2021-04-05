Columbus plant sale Saturday

WHITEVILLE — A plant swap and sale is Saturday at the Columbus County Farmers Market.

This is held in conjunction with the farmers market and the Columbus County Extension master gardeners.

A release says, “Participants are encouraged to bring plants, seeds, bulbs, tubers, rhizomes, cuttings, plant books, gardening tools, etc. to swap or sell to other plant enthusiasts. Booth spaces and admission are free.”

More information, including reserving a space, can be accessed by calling Carol Shuman at 910-642-3789 or emailing info@columbuscountyfarmersmarket.com.

The 23rd annual market season begins May 1. In preparation, a free new vendor orientation session is Saturday at 10 a.m.

The Columbus County Farmers Community Market is at 132 Government Complex Road in Whiteville, near the Department of Social Services. Normal hours of operation are Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. from May through December.