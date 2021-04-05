FAYETTEVILLE — Cape Fear Valley’s Blood Donation Center has scheduled several times this week to help meet a critical shortage.

Donors would help a supply that is one to two days. The center’s supply is critical to all Cape Fear Valley Health locations, including Bladen County Hospital.

A free COVID-19 antibody test and a T-shirt are part of the incentive. Plus, high school students eligible can enter for a chance to win a free car.

Here are the sites and times:

• Tuesday, 4 to 6 p.m.: Britt Lake Apartments off Cosmo Drive in Fayetteville.

• Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Fayetteville VA Medical Center off Ramsey Street in Fayetteville.

• Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Hutchens Law Firm off Ramsey Street in Fayetteville.

• Thursday, 3 to 6 p.m.: Rockfish Fire Department off Phillipi Church Road in Raeford.

• Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Dunn’s Nursery and Garden Center off Skibo Road in Fayetteville.

• Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Community Car Seat Installation Clinic off Yadkin Road in Fayetteville.

Those interested can also donate blood at the main center off Village Drive in Fayetteville from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It’s also open every third Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.