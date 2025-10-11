LAKE WACCAMAW – Sophomore Jaden Lewis ran for 202 yards and three touchdowns Friday night in leading East Bladen to a 44-6 rout of East Columbus in a Carolina Conference high school football game.

Lewis scored on runs of 67, 21 and 10 yards as the Eagles (5-3, 2-2 Carolina) bounced back from a pair of heartbreaking losses over a four day span the previous week.

Dashon Campbell added a pair of scoring runs and quarterback Keyshawn Kemp accounted for the final Eagles touchdown. East Bladen converted four of six 2-point conversion attempts.

East Columbus (2-6, 1-3 Carolina) managed its lone score in the closing seconds of the first half on a 3-yard run by Christian Norton that trimmed the East Bladen lead to 14-6.

The Eagles had built a 14-0 lead with a touchdown in each of the first two quarters. Campbell opened it with a 3-yard run with 3:25 remaining in the first quarter. Lewis sprinted 67 yards for his first touchdown with 5:07 remaining in the second quarter.

The Eagles blew it open in the third quarter behind two touchdowns by Lewis and a 4-yard scoring run by Campbell, along with 2-point conversions after each score, that built the lead to 38-6.

East Bladen finished with 315 yards rushing on 30 carries, an average of 10.5 yards per carry.

Friday’s win came after East Bladen had lost 15-14 at North Duplin on Oct. 3 and lost 32-28 to Hobbton last Monday to complete a game that had been suspended Sept. 26 because of inclement weather.

The Eagles are scheduled to play their final regular season home game next Friday against conference co-leader Lakewood (5-2, 3-0 Carolina). It will be Senior Night.