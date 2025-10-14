ELIZABETHTOWN – Taylor Dowless and Cabria Baldwin combined for 17 kills Monday as East Bladen swept West Columbus 25-16, 25-16, 26-24 in the opening round of the Carolina Conference volleyball tournament.

The fourth-seeded Eagles (7-14) are scheduled to play top seeded East Columbus (17-1) on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Lakewood High School in Salemburg in the tournament semifinals. No. 2 North Duplin (15-5) and No. 3 Hobbton (14-5) will play in the other semifinals. Winners will meet Wednesday at Lakewood for the title.

Dowless had nine kills on 28 attacks and Baldwin had eight kills on 19 attacks along with three blocks for East Bladen, which won all nine of 10 sets played against West Columbus (3-14) this season.

East Bladen statistics: Tatum Allen (2 kills), Taylor Dowless (9 kills), Cabria Baldwin (8 kills, 3 blocks), Nadya Colon, Marlee Potter (3 kills), Aubrei Nixon (3 kills, 2 blocks), Mileigh Martin, Addie Douglas.

Girls’ tennis: West Bladen-South Columbus postponed

In Bladenboro, the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A first-round match between East No. 8 seed West Bladen (7-4) and No. 9 seed South Columbus (7-4) was postponed because of wet courts. The match has been rescheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m.

South Columbus won both Southeastern Conference matches 5-4 and 6-3, but the Knights earned home seed for the playoff match because of a higher RPI ranking.

West Bladen’s scheduled regular season match at Fairmont on Tuesday has been cancelled.

MONDAY, OCT. 13

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball

Carolina Conference tournament

East Bladen 3, West Columbus 0 (25-15, 25-16, 26-24)

NCHSAA Girls’ Tennis Playoffs

South Columbus at West Bladen, postponed

TUESDAY, OCT. 14

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

South Columbus at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Carolina Conference tournament

At Lakewood

East Columbus vs. East Bladen, 5 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

West Bladen at Fairmont, cancelled

RECREATION

7-9-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park

Hurricanes vs. Crimson Tide, 6 p.m.

Bulldogs vs. Volunteers, 7 p.m.

Golf

Southeastern Fellowship Golf Association at Land ‘O Lakes Golf Club, Whiteville, 9:30 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 15

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

Red Springs at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

East Bladen at Union, 6 p.m.

NCHSAA Girls’ Tennis Playoffs

South Columbus at West Bladen, 4 p.m.