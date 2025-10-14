ELIZABETHTOWN – Taylor Dowless and Cabria Baldwin combined for 17 kills Monday as East Bladen swept West Columbus 25-16, 25-16, 26-24 in the opening round of the Carolina Conference volleyball tournament.
The fourth-seeded Eagles (7-14) are scheduled to play top seeded East Columbus (17-1) on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Lakewood High School in Salemburg in the tournament semifinals. No. 2 North Duplin (15-5) and No. 3 Hobbton (14-5) will play in the other semifinals. Winners will meet Wednesday at Lakewood for the title.
Dowless had nine kills on 28 attacks and Baldwin had eight kills on 19 attacks along with three blocks for East Bladen, which won all nine of 10 sets played against West Columbus (3-14) this season.
East Bladen statistics: Tatum Allen (2 kills), Taylor Dowless (9 kills), Cabria Baldwin (8 kills, 3 blocks), Nadya Colon, Marlee Potter (3 kills), Aubrei Nixon (3 kills, 2 blocks), Mileigh Martin, Addie Douglas.
Girls’ tennis: West Bladen-South Columbus postponed
In Bladenboro, the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A first-round match between East No. 8 seed West Bladen (7-4) and No. 9 seed South Columbus (7-4) was postponed because of wet courts. The match has been rescheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m.
South Columbus won both Southeastern Conference matches 5-4 and 6-3, but the Knights earned home seed for the playoff match because of a higher RPI ranking.
West Bladen’s scheduled regular season match at Fairmont on Tuesday has been cancelled.
MONDAY, OCT. 13
HIGH SCHOOL
Volleyball
Carolina Conference tournament
East Bladen 3, West Columbus 0 (25-15, 25-16, 26-24)
NCHSAA Girls’ Tennis Playoffs
South Columbus at West Bladen, postponed
TUESDAY, OCT. 14
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys’ Soccer
South Columbus at West Bladen, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Carolina Conference tournament
At Lakewood
East Columbus vs. East Bladen, 5 p.m.
Girls’ Tennis
West Bladen at Fairmont, cancelled
RECREATION
7-9-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park
Hurricanes vs. Crimson Tide, 6 p.m.
Bulldogs vs. Volunteers, 7 p.m.
Golf
Southeastern Fellowship Golf Association at Land ‘O Lakes Golf Club, Whiteville, 9:30 a.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 15
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys’ Soccer
Red Springs at West Bladen, 6 p.m.
East Bladen at Union, 6 p.m.
NCHSAA Girls’ Tennis Playoffs
South Columbus at West Bladen, 4 p.m.