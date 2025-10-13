Longitude and RPI are buzzwords for the upcoming N.C. High School Athletic Association playoffs. It will determine region, seeding and first-round byes for the state’s new 48-team, seven-classification postseason format. Class 8A will have a 24-team bracket.

The West Bladen volleyball team will be the first Bladen County squad to be impacted by both longitude and Rating Percentage Index (RPI).

The Knights (14-3) may receive a first-round bye in the 3A playoffs. It all depends on how the state is split into 24-team East and West regions based on longitude and new rules pertaining to RPI and a highest finishing team in conferences with multiple classifications.

Confused yet?

Longitude, as you likely know, is an imaginary line that runs vertically from the North Pole to the South Pole. It will be used to split the state in half based on the 48 teams in each classification with the highest RPI. Not all classifications would necessarily be split along the same longitudinal line, depending on the location of the 48 teams.

RPI is a formula that rewards teams for playing a more difficult schedule as opposed to racking up a bunch of wins against lesser competition. It takes a team’s record along with the records of its opponents and the records of its opponents’ opponents to determine RPI.

As of Sunday’s RPI rankings, the West Bladen volleyball team was at No. 23 in the 3A classification. Prior to this season, the Knights would move up in seeding because they were the top 3A team behind league champion 5A South Brunswick. Now, conference standings don’t matter in determining playoff participants. It’s based solely on RPI.

Got it, thus far? There may be a pop quiz.

As for the West Bladen volleyball team and its No. 23 RPI, the Knights could be one of eight teams in the 3A East bracket to receive a bye in the 24-team bracket. It depends where that longitude line falls.

The best guess – and it’s nothing more than a guess – is that the West Bladen volleyball team will be the No. 8 seed in the East behind Wallace-Rose Hill, Ayden-Grifton, Farmville Central, Midway, Wake Prep, Heide Trask and Louisburg, thus receiving a first-round bye. The Knights also could drop down a spot or two and host a first-round match. Pairings are expected to be released Thursday and first-round matches are set for Saturday.

• The East Bladen volleyball team is No. 40 in 2A RPI rankings and will play an away game in the first round.

• The East Bladen tennis program has planned a fundraiser to help raise money for a backboard. The girls’ team will play the boys’ team Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. on the school courts. Admission is $10.

• Congratulations to Bladen County Recreation Department’s youth soccer champions DC United (10-12-year-old boys), Courage (10-12-year-old girls), Fury (7-9-year-old boys), Burn (7-9-year-old girls) and Sharks (5-6-year-old co-ed).

• Play is scheduled to begin tonight (Tuesday) in the Recreation Department’s youth football leagues. Leagues are 7-9-year-old flag, 5-6-year-old flag and 10-12-year-old tackle.

Sonny Jones can be reached at [email protected].