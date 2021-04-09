Bodies found at Bladen County residence off U.S. 701

ELIZABETHTOWN — Two people were found dead on Thursday afternoon by deputies with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, a release from the department says.

Lawmen did a welfare check in the 500 block of Cribb Road off U.S. 701, just south of Elizabethtown. At the residence, they found two bodies. The identities were not included in the release.

“Foul play is suspected,” the release said. A crime scene investigation was conducted.

The two bodies were sent to the state medical examiner’s office for autopsies.

Anyone with information that can help solve what happened is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.