ELIZABETHTOWN — For the Rev. Barbara Cogdell, Saturday’s Juneteenth celebration holds the same importance as the Fourth of July.

It is an independence say, a commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. Cogdell said the community is hosting the event; she and her husband, county Commissioner Michael Cogdell, and their longtime friend, Kelly Green, have been in charge of planning the event.

The activities are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. across from Mt. Zion AME Zion Church, 807 MLK Drive in Elizabethtown.

Barbara Cogdell said that the event will consist of lots of things including a no appointment necessary COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

There will be guest speakers to include the Rev. Maria Lacewell of the Mt. Zion AME Zion Church, the Rev. Corey Lyons of First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, and the Rev. Dr. Louie Boykin of Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church. They will welcome the community to the event and explain more about Juneteenth.

“There will be information given out at the event,” Barbara Cogdell said. “I’m just looking forward to people coming out and celebrating and getting an understanding of what Juneteenth is. God is still God and He is still on the throne and that’s the way it always will be. I just want love and unity. That’s important. The event is for all people.”

Fun activities are numerous for the children.

The Bladen County Health Department is sponsoring the vaccination clinic.

“People need to be vaccinated and a lot of people don’t have transportation for various reasons,” Cogdell said. “So I thought it would be a great idea to have a vaccine clinic. The church pastor and the congregation were willing to accommodate us, therefore we are having a vaccine clinic. I do not believe that the COVID virus is completely gone. I know people are still contracting that disease.”

More information is available by contacting the Rev. Barbara Cogdell at 910-874-1434, Michael Cogdell at 910-874-7017 or Green at 910-876-4592.

“It’s a day of celebration,” Barbara Cogdell said. “I hope it’s a beautiful day and anyone who would like to come should feel free to come.”

