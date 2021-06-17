ELIZABETHTOWN — Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field is one of seven airports to receive state funds for improvements.

The state Board of Transportation made the announcement this week.

The Elizabethtown airport is getting $240,300 for the design and bid of runway and apron rehabilitation. That’s from a total award to the seven of $4,285,500.

A release notes that, “North Carolina’s 72 public airports serve as vital economic engines connecting people and business enterprises with the world.

“Airports and aviation-related industries contribute more than $61 billion to North Carolina’s economy each year, according to the 2021 State of Aviation report. They support 373,000 jobs, generate more than $2.5 billion in state and local tax revenue, and provide more than $15 billion in personal income.”

The other awards and airports include:

• $775,800 in state funds for phase one of wildlife fence installation at Davidson County Airport in Lexington,

• $90,000 in state funds for the design and bid of an airfield drainage system assessment at Duplin County Airport in Kenansville,

• $189,000 in state funds for the design and bid of runway pavement rehabilitation at Henderson Field Airport in Wallace,

• $482,400 in state funds for AWOS and glideslope critical area clearing at Johnston Regional Airport in Smithfield,

• $2,340,000 in state funds for land acquisition in the runway protection zone at Moore County Airport in Carthage,

• $168,000 in state funds for taxiway land acquisition at Tarboro-Edgecombe Airport.

