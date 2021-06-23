DUBLIN — College trustees relocated their meeting Tuesday evening with a goal to see the impact of more than a quarter-million dollars in renovations to the King Allied Health Building.

What they got as a bonus was more reinforcement — emotionally endorsed — of what makes Bladen Community College unique. Even its longtime chairman and arguably No. 1 advocate, Dennis Troy, found himself skipping a beat in elation.

The trustees returned from a brief closed session to unanimously endorse Cynthia McKoy as the next vice president of Academic Services and chief academic officer. She’ll succeed Jeff Kornegay, a 31-year veteran with the college who has announced his retirement. McKoy’s first day in the new role is Aug. 1.

Before that action, the trustees were addressed by their new Student Government Association president and two former students now employed by the college. It was Sandra Mercure’s heartfelt appreciation for the college that climaxed the evening early, particularly when she said the minutes before her in-person interview included a brief exchange with Troy.

His smile and warm hello, she said, put her nerves at ease. He thanked her for the kind words and reminded staff and trustees of the importance of their mission.

The shoes McKoy fills when Kornegay departs will be a challenge; but then, she’s spent her entire career at the college and was recently recognized for her 40 years of service. Throughout the evening as senior staff came forward for respective reports, most had a light-hearted anecdote to share about Kornegay, all giving genuine praise to what he has meant to them and the college.

McKoy will be responsible for all academic programs, and program and institutional accreditation. This includes the recommendation of faculty as well as their development, evaluation, and adherence to college policy. She will be a member of the senior staff and report directly to the president.

McKoy is a graduate of Fayetteville State University, where she earned a bachelor’s in business and a master’s in education administration and supervision. Since 2014, she’s been associate vice president for Academic Services, and had a stint as interim vice president for Finance.

She’s been the dean of Business and Public Services; chairwoman of the Business Technologies department; and an instructor in both curriculum and continuing education.

• In president Dr. Amanda Lee’s report, she expressed gratitude to the Golden LEAF Foundation ($200,000) and the Cannon Foundation ($100,000) for financially making possible the enhancements to the King Building. Among the changes are more flexibility in the teaching spaces and new simulation manakins.

Her report also noted the availability of free education to high school seniors through the Longleaf Commitment; state budget priorities as determined by the state community college system; a commendable performance on a compliance review by the state system office; Kids Camp on July 19-22; and the highly successful Touch-A-Truck event that drew about 150 kids last Saturday.

• In the faculty and senate report, Re Gena Gilliam said work on the greenhouse — made possible in part by a $30,000 donation from Cape Fear Farm Credit — was progressing well. Agribusiness technology students are a primary beneficiary, and Lee has reminded previously that the entire community will prosper through the project.

• In Linda Burney’s report from the Bladen Community College Foundation, she said about 80 to 90 scholarships were provided last year and there is optimism to have about 100 in 2021-22. A meeting on July 8 will set the stage for how many.

• Sondra Guyton, vice president for Workforce and Continuing Education, shared the 2020-21 accountability and credibility visitation report for summer 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021. There are a percentage of visits to classes that are on campus and off that should be made by directors and the senior education administrator; all minimums were easily exceeded.

The board next convenes Aug. 24 at 6 p.m.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.