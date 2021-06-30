Change on the way for Bladen election board

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s new Board of Elections appointments are scheduled to be sworn in July 20 at noon.

Chris Williams, the staff director here, shared a confirmation email from the state Board of Elections naming the four appointments. The chairman of the board is to be appointed by the governor.

Returning to the board for a second consecutive term are Democrat Deborah Belle and Republicans Emery White and Michael Aycock. Named to the board for his first term is Democrat Hakeem Brown.

All, if they accept, will serve two-year terms that expire in July 2023.

The other members of Bladen’s board the past two years are Chairwoman Louella Thompson and Patsy Sheppard, both Democrats.

“We are happy to welcome new members to North Carolina’s elections team,” said Karen Brinson Bell in a prepared statement. She’s the executive director of the state board. “Together, we will continue to ensure that our elections are accessible, safe, and secure, and that every eligible vote counts.”

The appointments were announced Tuesday.

The process requires local county political parties — only Democrats and Republicans — to recommend three registered voters for appointment. The state board makes the choices, “contingent on the nominee having properly completed an application and agreeing not to engage in prohibited political speech while serving on the county board.”

The county election board next meets on July 13 at 5 p.m.

