Heat relief available for Bladen seniors, adults with disabilities

ELIZABETHTOWN — Relief from the heat is available in Bladen County.

The Division on Aging’s annual Operation Fan Heat Relief is for seniors, defined as age 60 and up, and adults with disabilities. The program is available as long as supplies last. It is first come, first served.

Participants must reside in Bladen County, must bring proof of disability, must bring a photo ID, and must bring a most recent electric bill.

To make an appointment, call 910-872-6330. The Division of Aging is at 608 McLeod St. in Elizabethtown.