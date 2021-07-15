BLADENBORO — Bladenboro and Boost the ’Boro are dealing with a stage project that has already cost the latter $20,000 and might cost the town another $20,000.

Whether it will be built this year is undecided.

When Boost the ’Boro first brought up the stage project up to the town commisisoners in June 2020, the organization had a budget of $20,000 and predicted it could afford to pay for the project on its own. Boost the ’Boro members Don White and Tom Lancaster came to the board Monday night to present an update, including the fact that it would cost another $20,000.

The stage is on town property. A roof-type of structure is needed, something most bands have required in contracts and something which the nonprofit didn’t forsee.

Both Boost the ’Boro and the commissioners are hopeful the stage can be completed by Beast Fest in late October.

White noted during the meeting that he did not think Boost the ’Boro should start the project this year because they were unable to raise funds last year. COVID-19 and state restrictions prevented holding any of the usual fundraisers; the 13th annual Beast Fest was held in 2019, but there was not one this past October.

Beast Fest is the biggest fundraiser Boost the ’Boro puts on each year.

