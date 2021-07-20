ELIZABETHTOWN — Elizabethtown Rotary Club No. 6146 in District 7730 has officers in place for the fiscal year 2021-22 that began July 1.

Whitley Ward is president this year. Billie Hall is treasurer, Robert West is secretary, Woody Horton is sergeat-at-arms, Tiina Munday is membership chairwoman, Linda Burney is programs chairwoman, Michael Leinwand is service projects chairman, Dr. Cathy Gantz is fundraising chairwoman, Renee Horton is foundation chairwoman, and Alan Wooten is public image chairman.

The club meets regularly on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at the Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery.