ELIZABETHTOWN — The Med Instead of Meds class series, a program of the North Carolina Cooperative Extension, will be conducted through the internet application Zoom and include Bladen County.

It begins Thursday, with each one-hour class at noon for six Thursdays.

A release says the workshop classes will include a seven steps to eating the “Med Way”; tips and recipes; food demonstrations and cooking instruction; tips for healthy eating patterns longterm; support from instructors and participants.

The sessions will have a question and answer portion; follow-up emails with materials; challenges and activities to help participants reach their goals; and access to extension agents.

To register, go to go.ncsu.edu/medinsteadofmeds-registration. Deadline to register is Wednesday.

The county extension offices participating include Forsyth, Halifax, Mitchell, Pitt, Surry and Alleghany counties.