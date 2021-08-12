ELIZABETHTOWN — Commercial navigation hasn’t come through Lock and Dam No. 2 in more than a quarter century.

There’s no sign of it coming soon, either. Or help for maintaining it today.

At Browns Creek Landing, what once was one of three gateways down the Cape Fear River in Bladen County is now a place where people can fish, get boats in the water, and see the trouble the town of Elizabethtown tries to solve. Graffiti and other vandalism, damage to bathrooms, nefarious activities — every so often, a little or all of it happens here.

“Why should we maintain somebody else’s piece of property if we’re not going to be reimbursed for expenses that we use to maintain their own property?” Dane Rideout asks. “So that’s where we’re sort of stuck right now.”

The town manager of Elizabethtown recognizes the condition of the bathrooms and the overgrown grassy areas. There’s also more than $30,000 worth of repairs that have been made since hurricanes Matthew and Florence came through in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, was asked for reimbursement. Because it didn’t recognize the 25-year lease — and there’s now about 20 to go — between Elizabethtown and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the answer has been “no.”

Ownership of the locks and dams, including Nos. 1 and 3 on the borders to Columbus and Cumberland counties respectively, has been pursued by multiple entities. Elizabethtown hasn’t wanted to own them or No. 2, but it has wanted the land around the area at this one — some five to six acres — conveyed so it can move along with development.

Browns Landing is one of seven recreation facilities operated and maintained by the town. It also operates and maintains Browns Creek Nature Trail and Bike Park across Broad Street, a property that is growing in popularity to enthusiasts outside of Bladen County.

“No one wants to take action or reimburse because they may not own it,” Rideout said.

Thus, Lock and Dam No. 2 falls down the priority list for Elizabethtown, he said.

“We are still having discussions with FEMA and Corps of Engineers for repairs and them to acknowledge our lease,” said Rich Glenn, a Town Council member. “Until that is resolved we are only providing minimal financial support and services.”

Recently, the town placed two portable toilets on the property.

“As we find time on the schedule, we are mowing that facility,” Rideout said. “We’re not mowing it as much as I would like. But then of course we continue to monitor down there because it’s a huge target for vandalism and nefarious activity that goes on after hours.”

Rideout hopes for a decision favorable to recognition of the lease, with reimbursement to the town for its repairs. He also wouldn’t mind eventually having Bladen County partner to add amenities.

“It’s not just utilized by the town, it’s utilized by the county and people from other counties,” Rideout said. “But the cost should not be born alone by just the town of Elizabethtown.”

Repairs have included work on flooded bathrooms and some cleanup of the old lockmaster’s house. There was also a lot of debris cleaned up.

“The town is spending $37,000 alone just cleaning bathrooms,” the town manager said. “That’s sort of a big deal.”

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-247-9132 or bdavis@www.bladenjournal.com.