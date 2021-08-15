Commissioners on Monday to consider vaccination incentives of $100 value to recipients, $25 value to transporters

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department is taking a cue from the governor’s office in Raleigh.

At Monday’s meeting of the county commissioners, the agenda includes consideration of a proposal to offer incentives for people to get a coronavirus vaccine. Gov. Roy Cooper incentivized the entire state, offering $1 million lottery drawings and $125,000 scholarship drawing winners.

In the case of the state’s move, vaccine distribution did not significantly improve. Statistics did have an uptick with more knowledge of and the spread of the delta variant.

As outlined for commissioners to consider:

• First dose vaccine recipients must be 18 or older in order to be eligible to receive an incentive. An individual (non-commercial transporter) who is 18 or older that transports the recipient will also be eligible to receive an incentive gift card.

• Eligible vaccine recipients will receive four (4) $25 Visa or Mastercard gift cards for a total of a $100 incentive, and a transporter will receive one (1) $25 Visa or Mastercard gift card.

The program will sunset on Aug. 31.

The board meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Commissioners Room of the Bladen County Courthouse, which is on the lower level.

The county Health Department is taking walk-ins for vaccination and can help with those who are homebound and need transportation. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available at the 300 Mercer Mill office for those ages 12 and up; hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. to noon.

Questions can be directed to 910-872-6291.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.