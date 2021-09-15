CLARKTON — Commissioners decided in this month’s regular meeting the town will start charging businesses a registration fee of $25 and $25 for an annual fee.

The discussion on the options has been ongoing for several months.

The board was updated on efforts to beautify the town. The progress will continue. At a residence on Clark Street, responding to a complaint about overgrown areas, there has been work done on the yard.

Approval was given for the nutrition program with the Bladen County Division of Aging.

Picnic tables replacements are planned. The board is expected to address this matter at a future meeting.