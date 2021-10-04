Young mother – against mandates – dies after COVID-19 vaccination

Twitter, the controversial social media giant founded by Jack Dorsey, has backtracked after censoring an obituary for a young mother.

In OregonLive, the obituary said Jessica Berg Wilson did not want to get vaccinated but did so in order to be participate as a “Room Mom” at her young daughters’ school. The listing says she died after suffering from “COVID Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia.”

Twitter tagged the post about Wilson’s death, and her cause of death, as “Misleading,” and provided links to “Learn why health officials consider COVID-19 vaccines safe for most people.” The tweet “can’t be replied to, shared, or liked.”

Clicking the links provided by Twitter brings users to Twitter’s information showing that Reuters has reported that “Scientists and public health experts say that vaccines are safe for most people.”

Wilson, from Seattle, Washington, was a 37-year-old mother who died Sept. 7. Her daughters are ages 5 and 3.

The obituary read, in part, that she was “an exceptionally healthy and vibrant 37-year-old young mother with no underlying health conditions.” And, “She had been vehemently opposed to taking the vaccine, knowing she was in good health and of a young age and thus not at risk for serious illness. In her mind, the known and unknown risks of the unproven vaccine were more of a threat. But, slowly, day by day, her freedom to choose was stripped away.”

She eventually did get the vaccine.

Gov. Jay Inslee, of Washington, announced in August that state employees would be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. According to published reports, this included workers in private health and long-term care settings, as well as contractors. Inslee mandated vaccinations for those all those working in K-12, child care, and higher education on Aug. 18. All employees who would need to be vaccinated had to get the first shot of a double-dose vaccine by Sept. 6 to meet the Oct. 18 deadline for full vaccination.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal from published reports.