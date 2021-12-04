Bladen C.C. hires vice president

DUBLIN — Dr. Dolly Horton is the new vice president of academic affairs and workforce development at Bladen Community College.

Horton’s hire was approved by trustees on Tuesday evening following a closed session. The college’s senior leadership has had changes, some internally in roles, since the retirement of Jeff Kornegay earlier this year. He was the executive vice president and chief academic officer.

Horton begins Feb. 1. She’s been at Bishop State Community College in Mobile, Alabama since March as the dean of health sciences. Prior to this position, she had been at Isothermal Community College in western North Carolina for four years as vice president of academic and student services; at Asheville Buncombe Technical Community College for 10 years as dean of allied health and public services; and at Mayland Community College for seven years as coordinator of medical assisting.

“Throughout the process, our goal was to seek the candidate who would provide outstanding leadership, experience and vision to further advance the college and our community,” said Dr. Amanda Lee, the third-year president of Bladen Community College.

Horton earned her doctorate from Walden University, her master’s from Regent University, her undergrad from Western Carolina, and her associate’s from Western Piedmont Community College.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.