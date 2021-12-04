Let’s eat! Latest inspection grades for restaurants, other facilities

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department has released its latest inspection grades for restaurants, educational facilities including school cafeterias, food stands, elderly nutrition sites, nursing home cafeterias and rehabilitation facilities.

The following are those grades for restaurants:

• Jeffrey’s Bistro, 96.5 percent, Dublin, on Nov. 10.

• Subway, 96 percent, Clarkton, on Nov. 4.

• McDonald’s, 95.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Nov. 8.

• Taco Bell, 95 percent, Elizabethtown, on Nov. 8.

• Subway, 94.5 percent, White Lake, on Nov. 3.

• Subway, 92.5 percent, Tar Heel, on Nov. 2.

• Subway, 91 percent, Elizabethtown, on Nov. 9.

• Food Plus, 91 percent, Bladenboro, on Nov. 17.

• Kelly General Store, 90 percent, Kelly, on Nov. 15.

• El Patron Grill, 87.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Nov. 20.

The following are those grades for educational facilities:

• Elizabethtown Headstart, superior, Elizabethtown, on Nov. 29.

The following are those grades for school cafeterias:

• Dublin Primary, 100 percent, Dublin, on Nov. 29.

• Bladen Lakes Primary, 98.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Nov. 17.

The following are those grades for food stands:

• MinuteMan Food Mart, 94 percent, Clarkton, on Nov. 24.

• U Stop Market, 92 percent, Tar Heel, on Nov. 5.

• Domino’s, 88 percent, Elizabethtown, on Nov. 15.

The following are those grades for elderly nutrition sites:

• Baltimore Senior Citizens, 96.5 percent, Council, on Nov. 30.

• East Arcadia, 96 percent, Riegelwood, on Nov. 30.

The following are those grades for cafeterias as residential care facilities:

• West Bladen Assisted Living, 93 percent, Bladenboro, on Nov. 16.

The following are those grades for nursing home facilities:

• Elizabethtown Healthcare and Rehab, 95.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Nov. 18.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.