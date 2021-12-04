NFL Titans’ Murchison visits East Bladen class

ELIZABETHTOWN — Larrell Murchison, a second-year NFL player, visited the first-period weightlifting class at East Bladen High on Friday morning.

Murchison gave words of encouragement to the youth.

He is a product of the East Bladen football program, led by head coach Robby Priest, having gone on to play with the Tennessee Titans after a collegiate career at Louisburg and N.C. State. The Titans (8-4), leaders of the AFC South, will be playing the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday, Dec. 12.

Murchison has seven tackles this year, including four solos.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.