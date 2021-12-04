West Bladen boys lose by five at home

BLADENBORO — West Bladen was beaten by West Columbus 70-65 on Friday evening in nonconference boys high school basketball.

The Knights are 3-1 this season and the guest of Whiteville on Monday.

Senior Javonta Matthews paced the hosts with 16 points. Sophomore Landon Stanley added 13 points, and senior Keyshawn Ballard and freshman Hezekiah Adams scored 10 points each.

Unique Kelly, a sophomore, scored 34 points to lead the Vikings. Amajae Lowery added 12 points and Naquis Johnson 10.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.