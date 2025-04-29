BLADENBORO – The West Bladen Lady Knights will play their final three games of the regular-season this week. They’ll start their week off with a non-conference match-up against South Brunswick away from home this Monday and they play their final two games against Red Springs in a SAC 6 Conference match-up. West Bladen has posted an overall record of 2-14-3 and they are fourth-place in the conference standings with a 1-4-1 record.

The Lady Knights have lost their last six games and they’ve been hunting for a victory since the end of March. South Brunswick will host the Lady Knights this Monday but they also have been going through similar struggles as they’ve had an up-and-down season at 4-9-3. West Bladen will be back at their home field on Tuesday for their final home game of the season against the Red Springs Red Devils in a conference match-up. Red Springs has posted a 10-6 overall record this season and they are currently tied for second-place with Midway at 3-3.

The Red Devils suffered a 3-2 defeat to Midway in their last match before the Spring Break period and they’ve only secured a win in their last four games. Sophomore forward Jurielys Quinones leads Red Springs in the scoring department with 23 goals to her name. Senior forward Montserrat Villagomez-Ruiz has also been Quinones partner upfront as she’s been responsible for 10 assists and 14 goals in a potent Red Springs attack. West Bladen will close their season out on the road against Red Springs on Friday evening.

The Clinton Darkhorses secured their fifth straight conference title before the Spring Break period after steamrolling St. Pauls in a 9-nil victory. The Darkhorses have been on a nine game win streak since their last loss and they’ve won those nine games by a combined score of 59-nil. They’ll host C.B. Aycock in a non-conference match-up this Monday and they’ll travel down the road to take on Cape Fear on Wednesday for another conference match-up. Sophomore forward Jenna Jackson leads the frontline for the Darkhorses as she’s responsible for 20 goals and 16 assists this season.

Clinton are currently sitting in 19th for the 2A East Region RPI-rankings but they have a chance to move up the rankings with victories in their last few games. The Franklin Academy Lady Patriots are currently first in the RPI-rankings for the 2A East Region as they’ve posted a 15-0 record so far. Clinton and Franklin Academy will clash with one another on the final day of the regular-season on May 7th.