WHITEVILLE – Sabeyhon Shipman ran for three touchdowns Friday night as Whiteville defeated East Bladen 38-14 in a non-conference high school football game at Legion Stadium.

The loss was the first this season for the Eagles (2-1) following victories against Heide Trask and West Bladen. Whiteville improved to 2-1.

It was the Wolfpack’s fifth straight win in the series since East Bladen won 47-43 in April 2021 during the COVID-shortened season. The Eagles lead the series 13-10 dating to 2004, according to MaxPreps.

Riley Collins led the East Bladen offensive attack with 104 yards rushing and a touchdown on 13 carries. Dashon Campbell added a touchdown run and 89 yards and 17 carries. The Eagles lost three fumbles.

Defensively, Bradley Townsend had 12 tackles and Torean Cogdell had 10 for East Bladen.

Whiteville took the opening kickoff and marched 53 yards in 14 plays, aided by three offsides penalties against East Bladen, for a 7-0 lead. Shipman scored his first touchdown from the 2. Price Wheatley’s conversion kick came with 5:51 left in the first quarter.

East Bladen also scored on its first possession with Collins capping the 61-yard drive with a 3-yard run for the score. The 2-point conversion run failed and Whiteville led 7-6 with 90 seconds to play in the first quarter.

The middle quarters belonged to the Wolfpack, which scored on five consecutive possessions.

Wheatley kicked a 30-yard field with 8:55 remaining in the second quarter that gave Whiteville a 10-6 edge.

After the Eagles turned the ball over on downs at its own 25, Shipman ran in from 16 yards on the second play following the exchange. Wheatley’s kick made it 17-6 with 6:21 remaining in the second quarter.

An East Bladen fumble near midfield set up Whiteville for another score with under a minute left in the first half. It came when quarterback Layton McLean connected with Teron Legette on a 27-yard pass to the end zone. Again, Wheatley converted the kick that gave the Wolfpack a 24-6 lead at half.

After receiving the second half kickoff, East Bladen lost a fumble on the first play from scrimmage. Two plays later Josh Lacewell ran 15 yards for the Whiteville touchdown that, following Wheatley’s kick, made it 31-6 less than a minute into the third quarter.

The Eagles put together a 7-play, 80-yard drive following Whiteville’s kickoff that went into the end zone for a touchback. Campbell began the drive with a 20-yard run and later had a 15-yard carry. Runs of 12 and 18 yards by Collins gave East Bladen a first down at the 3. Campbell bulled his way into the end zone for the touchdown. Keyshawn Kemp passed to Jaden Lewis for the 2-point conversion that cut the Whiteville lead to 31-14 midway through the third quarter.

Whiteville followed with an 11-play, 61-yard drive, aided by a pair of Eagles offside penalties, to account for the final score. Shipman ran it in from the 2 for his third touchdown and Wheatley kicked the conversion.

In the fourth quarter, East Bladen recovered a Whiteville fumble at the Eagles’ 14 and moved the ball to the Whiteville 29 before a fourth down pass fell incomplete.

East Bladen is scheduled to play its final non-conference Friday against Clinton (1-2) at Lenon Fisher Stadium.

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

W – Sabeyhon Shipman 2 run (Price Wheatley kick), 5:51

E – Riley Collins 3 run (run failed), 1:30

2nd Quarter

W – Wheatley FG 30, 8:55

W – Shipman 16 run (Wheatley kick), 6:21

W – Teron Legette 27 pass from Layton McLean (Wheatley kick), 0:55

3rd Quarter

W – Josh Lacewell 15 run (Wheatley kick), 11:39

E – Dashon Campbell 3 run (Keyshawn Kemp pass to Jaden Lewis), 8:46

W – Shipman 2 run (Wheatley kick), 2:52

4th Quarter

No scoring