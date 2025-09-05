After two weeks of picking football games I’ve correctly chosen 22 of 25 games. Honestly, I can’t believe it, but the numbers don’t lie. The only miss among last week’s 11 games was West Brunswick beating Whiteville 38-21.

What will Week 3 hold? Lots of games, so, away we go.

West Bladen 20, West Columbus 16 – It’s time for the Knights to notch a win as a pair of 0-2 teams meet at The Castle. The formula for West Bladen is simple: don’t lose fumbles, don’t be flagged for personal fouls and don’t miss assignments. Easier said than done. Can the Knights do it? Sure.

Whiteville 21, East Bladen 12 – A tough first road game for the Eagles (2-0). Whiteville (1-1) provides East Bladen’s toughest test after wins against Heide Trask and West Bladen. The Wolfpack has won four straight in this series by convincing margins. East Bladen should be able to offer a better game than recent years, but, in the end, will come up short.

High school

St. Pauls 41, Red Springs 26: The Bulldogs are off to a strong start and should be 3-0 late tonight.

Loris, SC 28, South Columbus 22: When in doubt, always pick the South Carolina school.

American Leadership Academy 20, Fairmont 6: Leadership should be in the lead at the end of this one.

South Brunswick 21, Heide Trask 8: The Cougars should notch their first win of the season.

North Duplin 48, Spring Creek 12: The Rebels should roll in this one and go to 3-0.

Bear Grass Charter 35, Union 16: Union had its off week in the second week of the season after winning its opener. The Spartans will travel to play an unbeaten squad.

Chatham Central 27, East Columbus 8: Home team gets the nod.

Dixon 27, Hobbton 14: Tough road game for the Wildcats, who are searching for their first win.

Midway 36, Lakewood 20: Looking forward to this Sampson County battle. Midway looks strong.

College

Illinois 31, Duke 21: Neither team was tested in openers. The nationally ranked Illini should prevail.

N.C. State 34, Virginia 25: The Wolfpack was able to hang on against ECU last week. Need to have a better second half against Virginia.

Wake Forest 20, Western Carolina 10: Deacons weren’t impressive in a Week 1 win.

North Carolina 35, Charlotte 10: The Tar Heels begin their quest to win the American Conference. An ACC title ain’t happening.

UNC Pembroke 31, Fayetteville State 27: The Two Rivers Classic is always a good battle.

Shenandoah 38, Methodist 14: Shenandoah has a good Division III program and has handled the Monarchs over the years.

NFL

Jacksonville 24, Carolina 20: We’ll see if the Panthers defense has improved. Jaguars, at home, get the nod.

Sonny Jones can be reached at [email protected].