The East Bladen volleyball team won its first match of the season Thursday in Cerro Gordo, defeating West Columbus 3-1 in a Carolina Conference match.

The Eagles dropped the first set 25-20, but roared back to win three straight by scores of 25-17, 25-14, 25-17.

East Bladen is 1-8 overall and 1-2 in conference play. The Eagles are set to host Heide Trask on Monday in a non-conference match.

Boys’ soccer: West Bladen 2, Pender 1

In Bladenboro, Gerson Verdugo had a goal and an assist as the Knights won their second straight non-conference contest. Dylan Hernandez had five saves.

Alejandro Lopez opened the scoring for West Bladen with a goal about 15 minutes into the match off an assist from Verdugo. Verdugo scored his goal in the second half, hitting a deep shot from between midfield and the goalie box that flew past the keeper. Pender scored its goal with about three minutes left.

West Bladen (2-3-1) is scheduled to play at Pender on Wednesday.

Boys’ soccer: East Bladen 9, South Columbus 2

In Tabor City, Ishaq Algozy scored three goals and assisted on three others as the Eagles breezed to a non-conference victory against South Columbus.

“Proud of the guys,” East Bladen coach Jay Raynor said. “Tough game on Tuesday (2-1 loss at Whiteville). They bounced back and sent a message with their performance. We have hit the reset button and retooled some things.”

Freshman Salvador Estrada had two goals and an assist, Tyler Eason scored twice, Andrio Garcia had a goal and two assists. Jayce Hatcher added a goal. Ethan Metz and Davion Lewis each had an assist for the Eagles (2-3-2).

The nine goals were more than East Bladen had scored (6) in its previous six games.

“Can’t win games if you can’t score,” Raynor said. “Our schedule has been difficult and we haven’t played at home much. I think those matches will pay off later on in the season. Tonight, we decided to roll out an attack heavy front five to see if we couldn’t apply more pressure and create more quality chances.”

East Bladen is scheduled to host South Columbus on Monday.

JV volleyball: East Bladen 2, West Columbus 0

In Cerro Gordo, Harlie Shaw had nine assists, four service aces and two kills as the Eagles (7-2, 3-0 Carolina Conference) remained undefeated in conference play with a 25-15, 25-12 sweep. Tenley Dowless added six service aces and served 17 points overall, a kill and five attacks.

Other players on East Bladen scoresheet were Isabella Beard (2 kills, 2 attacks, assist), Maylin McMichael (3 attacks), Julia Flowers (service ace, 2 kills, 4 attacks), Gracey Edwards (7 attacks, block), Addison Douglas (3 service aces, 2 assists, kill, assist), Chloe Merritt (2 service aces, 3 assists).

JV football: Whiteville 44, East Bladen 8

In Elizabethtown, the Wolfpack rolled past East Bladen at Lenon Fisher Stadium. Zee Pone scored for the Eagles (1-1), who are scheduled to travel to Clinton next Thursday.

Middle school volleyball: Emereau 2, Elizabethtown Christian 0

In Elizabethtown, Quinlyn Bass served 13 points, including a pair of aces, in the first set, sparking the Aviators to a 25-14, 25-19 triumph. Kenley Brisson had eight service points, including three aces, in the second set.

Emereau’s other service points came from Anna White (4), Lilly Melvin (ace), Jamison Raynor (2, including ace), Harper Allen (4, including 2 aces), Delana Phillips (2, including ace), Mae Valentin (1), Khloe Campbell (1), Isabella Green (ace).

Emereau (3-1) is scheduled to play at Sampson Middle on Tuesday.

Recreation youth soccer

The Fury, Galaxy, Cosmos 2, Thunder, Rapids and Arsenal posted wins in games played at Bladen County Park.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 4

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

West Bladen 2, Pender 1

East Bladen 9, South Columbus 2

Volleyball

Varsity: East Bladen 3, West Columbus 1 (20-25, 25-17, 25-14, 25-17)

JV: East Bladen 2, West Columbus 0 (25-15, 25-12)

Girls’ Tennis

East Bladen at West Columbus, canceled

JV Football

Whiteville 44, East Bladen 8

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Volleyball

Emereau 2, Elizabethtown Christian 0 (25-14, 25-19)

RECREATION

7-9-Year-Old Boys’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Fury 8, Quakes 1

Galaxy 5, Revolution 1

Cosmos 2, Railhawks 1

Thunder 4, Timbers 0

7-9-Year-Old Girls’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Rapids 5, Burn 1

Arsenal 2, Fusion 0

FRIDAY, SEPT. 5

HIGH SCHOOL

Football

West Columbus at West Bladen, 7 p.m.

East Bladen at Whiteville, 7 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPT. 8

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

South Columbus at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Heide Trask at East Bladen, JV 4:30 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Soccer

Williams Township at Bladenboro, Girls 4 p.m.; Boys 5:15 p.m.

Elizabethtown at East Columbus, Girls 4 p.m.; Boys 5:15 p.m.

RECREATION

Tot Soccer at Bladen County Park

Team Rubble vs. Team Tracker, 6 p.m.

Team Rocky vs. Team Marshall, 6 p.m.

Team Everest vs. Team Zuma, 6 p.m.