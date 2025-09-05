The twosome of Matt McIntyre and Kent Fisher won the 10th annual D’s Nutz Classic on Sunday, Aug. 31 at Vineyard Golf at White Lake with a 61 in the Captain’s Choice tournament.

Blake Davis and Seth Faircloth won the second flight and Ricky Williams and Ryan Hunt won the third flight. Closest to the pin winners were Brian Tart, Stanley Carter, McIntyre and Faircloth.

A portion of entry fees are donated to the Shriners Hospital for Children.

Thundering Herd

Twenty players entered the weekly 9-hole Thundering Herd tournament Thursday, Sept. 4 at Vineyard Golf at White Lake.

The winning team, at 5-under, was Blake Davis, Kent Fisher, Mike Sealey and Knox Gooden. Second place, at 4-under, was the team of Mark Mendell, Mitchell Henderson, Ben Henderson and Peyton Tatum.

Anyone wishing to play in the 6 p.m. tournaments can call the Vineyard Golf pro shop at 910-247-6132 before 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Cost is $30 for members and $50 for non-members.

SFGA

The team of L.R. Odham, Paul Stanley and Terry Blackburn won the two-net score Stableford format tournament Tuesday, Sept. 2 at Land ‘O Lakes Golf Club in Whiteville. The trio shot 109 in the Southeastern Fellowship Golf Association event.

The second place team, with 103, was Joey Todd, Roger Walton, Bobby Gooden and John Blake. Third place, with 99, was Richard Tiikkala, Richard Davis, Stan Matthews and Rodney Warwick. Fourth place, with 98, was Stacy Owen, Charles Hungerford, Ray Crabtree and Danny Davs.

The next tournament is scheduled Tuesday, Sept. 9 at Timberlake Golf Club in Clinton and the Sept. 16 tournament is slated back at Land ‘O Lakes. To enter or for information call John Blake at 910-641-2819, Rob Conway at 910-640-9249, Linwood Hedgepeth at 910-734-7161 or L.R. Odham at 910-770-2449.

Hancock wins at River Landing

Steve Hancock of Elizabethtown won the Super Senior Club Championship at River Landing in Wallace last weekend, 78-75–153 to win by a stroke over Kevin Elder of Wallace, who shot 77-77–154. This was Hancock’s third consecutive Super Senior Club Championship victory.

Land ‘O Lakes Club Championship

Land ‘O Lakes has scheduled its club championship for Sept. 13-14 with tee times beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Players will be flighted by tees/handicap and prizes awarded for gross winners in Blue tee flight and gross and net winners in all other flights. Flights are Blue tees, White tees, Seniors-Gold tees (ages 65 and over), Super Seniors-Red tees (ages 75 and over) and Ladies-Red tees.

Entry fee is $50 per play, which includes range balls each day.

To register or for more information, call the course at 910-642-5757.

Bay Tree Lakes VFD tournament

The 22nd annual Bay Tree Lakes Volunteer Fire Department golf tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 13 at Vineyard Golf at White Lake.

Tournament registration and check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Awards and a meal will follow at the end of the tournament. There will be longest drive, closest to the pin and putting contests along with two opportunities to win either a car or $25,000 for a hole-in-one. Cost is $65 per play or $260 for a four-player team. Hole sponsorships also are available.

For information, call Bob Latham at 910-876-0717, Ben Corbett at 910-874-4019 or Jimmy Skinner at 910-991-6879.

Augustine tournament

The fourth annual Augustine Family Agricultural Scholarship Tournament has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 25 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start at Vineyard Golf at White Lake. Entry fee for the four-person Captain’s Choice (Scramble) is $125 per player or $500 per team. The event raises scholarship funds for the next generation of agricultural leaders.

To register or for more information, call the course at 910-247-6132.

Email golf-related information for Golf Notes to [email protected].