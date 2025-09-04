BLADENBORO – Alejandro Lopez had a hat trick Wednesday as West Bladen won its first boys’ soccer game this season, shutting out Union 3-0 in a non-conference match.

Dylan Hernandez recorded six saves in notching his second clean sheet. He was in goal for the Knights’ scoreless draw at East Bladen.

“We finally put all of the pieces together on the offensive side of the ball. We played a lot more aggressively on the attack,” first-year West Bladen coach Brett Jackson said. “Our defense has been solid all season. We have just struggled on the offensive side.”

Lopez opened the scoring three minutes into the game off an assist from Diego Santos. His second goal in the first half came off an assist from Jason Velasquez. Lopez capped the scoring in the second half off an assist from Jonah Bryan.

“The guys came out and played hard from start to finish and that’s what made the difference,” Jackson said. “It’s an important win for us, the first one of the year. We are looking to continue building off of this and continue growing as a team.”

West Bladen (1-3-1) had lost three one-goal games along with the draw before Wednesday’s victory. The Knights are scheduled to host Pender on Thursday for their third game in as many days.

Varsity volleyball: West Bladen 3, Union 0

In Bladenboro, the Knights rolled to a non-conference win against Union by set scores of 25-11, 25-17, 25-9.

Emmy Bryant led West Bladen (6-1) with six aces, five digs and an assist. Other players were Kimberly Dowless (4 kills, a block), Makenna Thurman (2 kills), Jaylyn Clark (2 kills), Kali Allen (3 aces, 3 kills and 5 digs), Helaina Conklin (3 aces, 4 kills, a dig), Tahlela Bethea (kill), Greer Pope (3 aces, a kill and 13 assists), Natalee Sykes (3 aces, 5 assists) and Brenna Hester (dig). Shana Lewis and Karlee Gause offered strong back row presence and front row attacks, according to head coach Jessica Rhodes.

West Bladen is scheduled to open Southeastern Conference play Tuesday at Whiteville.

JV volleyball: West Bladen 2, Union 0

In Bladenboro, the Knights won for the fifth time in seven matches, beating Union 25-9, 27-25.

Kynslie Kinlaw had seven kills, three attacks, eight assists, a service ace and dig for West Bladen. Other Knights on the scoresheet were Addison Wilcox (9 assists, 3 service aces, 2 kills, an attack), Berkleigh Guy (6 service aces, kill, attack, 2 assists), Vera Valentiner (3 attacks), Amiya McCarty-Maxfield (3 services aces and a kill), Bristol Allen (3 services aces, kill and attack), Chloe Walters (2 assists, kill) and Hadley Dove (2 service aces).

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 3

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

Varsity: West Bladen 3. Union 0

Volleyball

Varsity: West Bladen 3, Union 0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-9)

JV: West Bladen 2, Union 0 (25-9, 27-25)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 4

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

Pender at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

East Bladen at South Columbus, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

East Bladen at West Columbus, JV 4:30 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

East Bladen at West Columbus, 4 p.m.

JV Football

Whiteville at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Volleyball

Elizabethtown Christian vs. Emereau at Elizabethtown Baptist Church, 4 p.m.

RECREATION

Tot Soccer at Bladen County Park

Team Marshall vs. Team Chase, 6 p.m.

Team Everest vs. Team Rubble, 6 p.m.

Team Zuma vs. Team Tracker, 6 p.m.

7-9-Year-Old Boys’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Quakes vs. Fury, 6 p.m.

Revolution vs. Galaxy, 6 p.m.

Railhawks vs. Cosmos, 7 p.m.

Thunder vs. Timbers, 7 p.m.

7-9-Year-Old Girls’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Burn vs. Rapids, 6 p.m.

Fusion vs. Arsenal, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 5

HIGH SCHOOL

Football

West Columbus at West Bladen, 7 p.m.

East Bladen at Whiteville, 7 p.m.