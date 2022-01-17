Bookmobile stops for February include Elizabethtown, Bladenboro, near the college and Ammon

ELIZABETHTOWN — Four stops in February are planned for the bookmobile of the Bladen County Public Library.

Each of the stops are from 2:30 to 4 p.m. They will be:

• Feb. 2: Cape Fear Farmers Market, 106 MLK Drive, Elizabethtown.

• Feb. 9: Bladenboro Church of God, 702 W. Seaboard St., Bladenboro.

• Feb. 16: Champs, 7647 N.C. 41, Bladenboro (across the road from Bladen Community College).

• Feb. 23: Ammon Community Center, 120 Ammon Community Center Road, Garland.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.