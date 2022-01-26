Turnaround time on soil samples running about five weeks

An excerpt from David Hardy, chief of soil testing for the N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Sciences in Raleigh, states that turnaround time for samples delivered Jan. 10 is estimated to be five weeks.

If samples were sent in prior to the fee, he estimates for all results and reports associated to be released at the end of the first week of February. They are currently releasing reports for samples that were received around Nov. 22.

To get help finding results or reports for samples submitted, call the Bladen County extension office at 910-862-4591. Soil samples are currently $4 a sample. Bladen County Cooperative Extension Center has soil boxes and forms that are available.

There is a February pruning class upcoming at the Bladen County Public Library at 111 N. Cypress St. in Elizabethtown.

Topics covered during this workshop will include pruning strategies and how to prune different species of ornamentals. After the presentation, there will be a hands-on demonstration outside of the library. Dress appropriately for the weather and for the workshop.

The class will be on Feb. 24 from 4-6 p.m. Register by Feb. 21; call the Bladen County extension office at 910-862-4591.

This story authored by Jacob Barber, horticulture agent of N.C. State University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and working at the N.C. Cooperative Extension’s Bladen County Center in Elizabethtown.