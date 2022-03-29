On Wednesday, Jersey Mike’s Subs is giving a full day’s sales — expected to be more than $10 million — to charity. It’s the sub company’s 12th annual Day of Giving, when more than 2,000 Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants nationwide will donate 100% of sales to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and Special Olympics state Programs.

The local store is located at 300 S. Poplar St. in Elizabethtown.

Day of Giving is the culmination of Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving fundraising campaign in March, helping local athletes across the U.S. attend the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, June 5-12, in Orlando, Fla.

“Every four years, dedicated athletes come together to compete at the Special Olympics USA Games,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO. “Please join us and make a difference this Wednesday, March 30, when 100 percent of sales from all Jersey Mike’s Subs locations will be donated to help raise up these athletes.”

Customers are invited to celebrate in-store or place takeout orders through the website or Jersey Mike’s app. Delivery is available through Jersey Mike’s app or third-party delivery partners.

The more you order, the more Jersey Mike’s gives. Proceeds from every single sale this Wednesday, including subs, chips, drinks, and catering orders, go to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and the local state Programs attending the USA Games.

Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $47 million for local charities.

For more information, visit: www.jerseymikes.com/mog